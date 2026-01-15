 Skip navigation
Seahawks LT Charles Cross has no injury designation

  
Published January 15, 2026 05:39 PM

The Seahawks have 14 players on their practice report. Only two have injury designations for Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

One name is a big one, though, with quarterback Sam Darnold popping up on the report as questionable to play after a limited practice with an oblique injury. Darnold said he expects to play.

He will have left tackle Charles Cross protecting his blindside.

Cross, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, was a full participant on Thursday and has no injury designation for the divisional round game.

Cross was a full participant on Tuesday before the team downgraded him to limited on Wednesday with, not only a hamstring injury, but with a knee injury.

Cross’ backup, Josh Jones, was ruled out of Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) returned to limited work on Thursday and will play. Cornerback Riq Woolen (oblique) had his first full practice of the week and also has no game status.