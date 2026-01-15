Sam Darnold on his oblique injury: I’ll be ready to go for Saturday

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold created angst among the team’s fans when he showed up on the practice report with an oblique injury that has him questionable for Saturday.

Darnold, though, assured everyone that there is “nothing to see here.”

He expects to play against the 49ers.

When asked what the percentage was that he wouldn’t play, Darnold answered, “Very low percentage. Probably closer to zero.”

He said he “felt a little something” while warming up Thursday and shut it down for the day.

“Just in routes on air, just kind of felt a little something in my oblique, just didn’t want to push it,” Darnold said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. “So just came inside, got some rehab. And, you know, feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”

Backup Drew Lock received the first-team reps in practice on Thursday. Rookie Jalen Milroe is the third-string quarterback.