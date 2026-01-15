 Skip navigation
Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw has no injury designation

  
Published January 15, 2026 05:27 PM

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw will return this week.

Greenlaw (hamstring) has no injury designation after a full practice on Thursday. He was limited for the first two practice days of the week.

Greenlaw last played in Week 16.

He totaled 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a sack, a forced fumble, an interception and two passes defensed in eight games this season.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (hip) was a full participant for the third consecutive day, and he also does not have a game status.

Linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle) and tight end Lucas Krull (foot) were ruled out for the playoff game against the Bills. Sanders improved to a full participant on Thursday, while Krull was limited for a third consecutive day.