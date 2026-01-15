 Skip navigation
NFL announces 63 players who officially left college for the 2026 draft

  
Published January 15, 2026 05:16 PM

The NFL announced the names of 42 players granted special eligibility for the 2026 draft. In addition, 21 underclassmen have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 23-25 draft in Pittsburgh.

Sixteen players applied for special eligibility before the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 5, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Twenty-six additional players submitted their petitions before the traditional deadline of Jan. 14.

The list does not include players in the FBS National Championship Game on Monday. Those players have a “championship” deadline of Jan. 23.

Each of the 42 players listed below met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 14 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft:


Name
Pos.
College
1
 Keith Abney
DB
Arizona State
2
 C.J. Allen
LB
Georgia
3
 Aaron Anderson
WR
LSU
4
 Chase Bisontis
G
Texas A&M
5
 Denzel Boston
WR
Washington
6
 Zachariah Branch
WR
Georgia
7
 Arion Carter
LB
Tennessee
8
 Kage Casey
T
Boise State
9
 Brandon Cisse
DB
South Carolina
10
 K.C. Concepcion
WR
Texas A&M
11
 Dylan Devezin
RB
Notre Dame
12
 Caleb Downs
DB
Ohio State
13
 Charles Du
DB
Notre Dame
14
 Logan Fano
DE
Utah
15
 Spencer Fano
T
Utah
16
 Jalen Farmer
G
Kentucky
17
 Keldric Faulk
DE
Auburn
18
 Monroe Freeling
T
Georgia
19
 Anthony Hill
LB
Texas
20
 Colton Hood
DB
Tennessee
21
 Olaivavega Ioane
G
Penn State
22
 Emmett Johnson
RB
Nebraska
23
 Max Klare
TE
Ohio State
24
 Ja’Kobi Lane
WR
USC
25
 Makai Lemon
WR
USC
26
 Caleb Lomu
T
Utah
27
 Kyle Louis
LB
Pittsburgh
28
 Jeremiyah Love
RB
Notre Dame
29
 Jermod McCoy
DB
Tennessee
30
 Kayden McDonald
DT
Ohio State
31
 Malik Muhammad
DB
Texas
32
 Kamari Ramsey
DB
USC
33
 Arvell Reese
LB
Ohio State
34
 Jimmy Rolder
LB
Michigan
35
 Kenyon Sadiq
TE
Oregon
36
 Genesis Smith
DB
Arizona
37
 Carnell Tate
WR
Ohio State
38
 Avieon Terrell
DB
Clemson
39
 Dillon Thieneman
DB
Oregon
40
 Josiah Trotter
LB
Missouri
41
 Jordyn Tyson
WR
Arizona State
42
 Taurean York
LB
Texas A&M

The following underclassmen, have in timely fashion under NFL rules, officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft:


Name
Pos.
College
1
 Jude Bowry
T
Boston College
2
 Parker Brailsford
C
Alabama
3
 Chris Brazzell
WR
Tennessee
4
 Ryan Eckley
P
Michigan State
5
 Jack Endries
TE
Texas
6
 Jalon Kilgore
DB
South Carolina
7
 Marlin Klein
TE
Michigan
8
 Connor Lew
C
Auburn
9
 Christen Miller
DT
Georgia
10
 Brian Parker
T
Duke
11
 T.J. Parker
DE
Clemson
12
 Harold Perkins
LB
LSU
13
 Jadarian Price
RB
Notre Dame
14
 Kadyn Proctor
T
Alabama
15
 Billy Schrauth
G
Notre Dame
16
 Ty Simpson
QB
Alabama
17
 Aamil Wagner
T
Notre Dame
18
 Antonio Williams
WR
Clemson
19
 Wesley Williams
DE
Duke
20
 Peter Woods
DT
Clemson
21
 Collin Wright
DB
Stanford

# # #