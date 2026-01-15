NFL announces 63 players who officially left college for the 2026 draft
The NFL announced the names of 42 players granted special eligibility for the 2026 draft. In addition, 21 underclassmen have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 23-25 draft in Pittsburgh.
Sixteen players applied for special eligibility before the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 5, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Twenty-six additional players submitted their petitions before the traditional deadline of Jan. 14.
The list does not include players in the FBS National Championship Game on Monday. Those players have a “championship” deadline of Jan. 23.
Each of the 42 players listed below met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 14 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.
The players granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft:
|
|Name
|Pos.
|College
|1
| Keith Abney
|DB
|Arizona State
|2
| C.J. Allen
|LB
|Georgia
|3
| Aaron Anderson
|WR
|LSU
|4
| Chase Bisontis
|G
|Texas A&M
|5
| Denzel Boston
|WR
|Washington
|6
| Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Georgia
|7
| Arion Carter
|LB
|Tennessee
|8
| Kage Casey
|T
|Boise State
|9
| Brandon Cisse
|DB
|South Carolina
|10
| K.C. Concepcion
|WR
|Texas A&M
|11
| Dylan Devezin
|RB
|Notre Dame
|12
| Caleb Downs
|DB
|Ohio State
|13
| Charles Du
|DB
|Notre Dame
|14
| Logan Fano
|DE
|Utah
|15
| Spencer Fano
|T
|Utah
|16
| Jalen Farmer
|G
|Kentucky
|17
| Keldric Faulk
|DE
|Auburn
|18
| Monroe Freeling
|T
|Georgia
|19
| Anthony Hill
|LB
|Texas
|20
| Colton Hood
|DB
|Tennessee
|21
| Olaivavega Ioane
|G
|Penn State
|22
| Emmett Johnson
|RB
|Nebraska
|23
| Max Klare
|TE
|Ohio State
|24
| Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|USC
|25
| Makai Lemon
|WR
|USC
|26
| Caleb Lomu
|T
|Utah
|27
| Kyle Louis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|28
| Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|Notre Dame
|29
| Jermod McCoy
|DB
|Tennessee
|30
| Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Ohio State
|31
| Malik Muhammad
|DB
|Texas
|32
| Kamari Ramsey
|DB
|USC
|33
| Arvell Reese
|LB
|Ohio State
|34
| Jimmy Rolder
|LB
|Michigan
|35
| Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|Oregon
|36
| Genesis Smith
|DB
|Arizona
|37
| Carnell Tate
|WR
|Ohio State
|38
| Avieon Terrell
|DB
|Clemson
|39
| Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|Oregon
|40
| Josiah Trotter
|LB
|Missouri
|41
| Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Arizona State
|42
| Taurean York
|LB
|Texas A&M
The following underclassmen, have in timely fashion under NFL rules, officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft:
|
|Name
|Pos.
|College
|1
| Jude Bowry
|T
|Boston College
|2
| Parker Brailsford
|C
|Alabama
|3
| Chris Brazzell
|WR
|Tennessee
|4
| Ryan Eckley
|P
|Michigan State
|5
| Jack Endries
|TE
|Texas
|6
| Jalon Kilgore
|DB
|South Carolina
|7
| Marlin Klein
|TE
|Michigan
|8
| Connor Lew
|C
|Auburn
|9
| Christen Miller
|DT
|Georgia
|10
| Brian Parker
|T
|Duke
|11
| T.J. Parker
|DE
|Clemson
|12
| Harold Perkins
|LB
|LSU
|13
| Jadarian Price
|RB
|Notre Dame
|14
| Kadyn Proctor
|T
|Alabama
|15
| Billy Schrauth
|G
|Notre Dame
|16
| Ty Simpson
|QB
|Alabama
|17
| Aamil Wagner
|T
|Notre Dame
|18
| Antonio Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|19
| Wesley Williams
|DE
|Duke
|20
| Peter Woods
|DT
|Clemson
|21
| Collin Wright
|DB
|Stanford
# # #