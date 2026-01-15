NFL announces 63 players who officially left college for the 2026 draft

The NFL announced the names of 42 players granted special eligibility for the 2026 draft. In addition, 21 underclassmen have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 23-25 draft in Pittsburgh.

Sixteen players applied for special eligibility before the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 5, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Twenty-six additional players submitted their petitions before the traditional deadline of Jan. 14.

The list does not include players in the FBS National Championship Game on Monday. Those players have a “championship” deadline of Jan. 23.

Each of the 42 players listed below met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 14 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft :





Name

Pos.

College

1

Keith Abney

DB

Arizona State

2

C.J. Allen

LB

Georgia

3

Aaron Anderson

WR

LSU

4

Chase Bisontis

G

Texas A&M

5

Denzel Boston

WR

Washington

6

Zachariah Branch

WR

Georgia

7

Arion Carter

LB

Tennessee

8

Kage Casey

T

Boise State

9

Brandon Cisse

DB

South Carolina

10

K.C. Concepcion

WR

Texas A&M

11

Dylan Devezin

RB

Notre Dame

12

Caleb Downs

DB

Ohio State

13

Charles Du

DB

Notre Dame

14

Logan Fano

DE

Utah

15

Spencer Fano

T

Utah

16

Jalen Farmer

G

Kentucky

17

Keldric Faulk

DE

Auburn

18

Monroe Freeling

T

Georgia

19

Anthony Hill

LB

Texas

20

Colton Hood

DB

Tennessee

21

Olaivavega Ioane

G

Penn State

22

Emmett Johnson

RB

Nebraska

23

Max Klare

TE

Ohio State

24

Ja’Kobi Lane

WR

USC

25

Makai Lemon

WR

USC

26

Caleb Lomu

T

Utah

27

Kyle Louis

LB

Pittsburgh

28

Jeremiyah Love

RB

Notre Dame

29

Jermod McCoy

DB

Tennessee

30

Kayden McDonald

DT

Ohio State

31

Malik Muhammad

DB

Texas

32

Kamari Ramsey

DB

USC

33

Arvell Reese

LB

Ohio State

34

Jimmy Rolder

LB

Michigan

35

Kenyon Sadiq

TE

Oregon

36

Genesis Smith

DB

Arizona

37

Carnell Tate

WR

Ohio State

38

Avieon Terrell

DB

Clemson

39

Dillon Thieneman

DB

Oregon

40

Josiah Trotter

LB

Missouri

41

Jordyn Tyson

WR

Arizona State

42

Taurean York

LB

Texas A&M



The following underclassmen, have in timely fashion under NFL rules, officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft:





Name

Pos.

College

1

Jude Bowry

T

Boston College

2

Parker Brailsford

C

Alabama

3

Chris Brazzell

WR

Tennessee

4

Ryan Eckley

P

Michigan State

5

Jack Endries

TE

Texas

6

Jalon Kilgore

DB

South Carolina

7

Marlin Klein

TE

Michigan

8

Connor Lew

C

Auburn

9

Christen Miller

DT

Georgia

10

Brian Parker

T

Duke

11

T.J. Parker

DE

Clemson

12

Harold Perkins

LB

LSU

13

Jadarian Price

RB

Notre Dame

14

Kadyn Proctor

T

Alabama

15

Billy Schrauth

G

Notre Dame

16

Ty Simpson

QB

Alabama

17

Aamil Wagner

T

Notre Dame

18

Antonio Williams

WR

Clemson

19

Wesley Williams

DE

Duke

20

Peter Woods

DT

Clemson

21

Collin Wright

DB

Stanford



# # #

