Matthew Stafford has another full practice, Jimmy Garoppolo sits out

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on track to play against the Bears on Sunday, but there’s some uncertainty about his backup.

Stafford was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday and he’s said multiple times this week that his right finger injury won’t interfere with his availability this weekend.

Jimmy Garoppolo was added to the injury report on Thursday because of a back injury. Garoppolo did not participate in practice and his absence on Sunday would leave Stetson Bennett as the backup to Stafford.

Right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) was the team’s only limited participant. Cornerback Darious Williams (personal), defensive tackle Poona Ford (elbow), wide receiver Xavier Smith (wrist), cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring), safety Quentin Lake (foot), and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (knee) were all full participants.