 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford has another full practice, Jimmy Garoppolo sits out

  
Published January 15, 2026 06:14 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains on track to play against the Bears on Sunday, but there’s some uncertainty about his backup.

Stafford was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday and he’s said multiple times this week that his right finger injury won’t interfere with his availability this weekend.

Jimmy Garoppolo was added to the injury report on Thursday because of a back injury. Garoppolo did not participate in practice and his absence on Sunday would leave Stetson Bennett as the backup to Stafford.

Right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) was the team’s only limited participant. Cornerback Darious Williams (personal), defensive tackle Poona Ford (elbow), wide receiver Xavier Smith (wrist), cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring), safety Quentin Lake (foot), and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (knee) were all full participants.