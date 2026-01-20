 Skip navigation
DeMeco Ryans: “No clarity” on whether Joe Mixon will play in 2026

  
January 20, 2026

Running back Joe Mixon did not play at all for the Texans in the regular season or postseason and his status for next season is up in the air as well.

Mixon spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list after injuring his foot while away from the team and head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t have much of an update on his status when asked if Mixon is in the team’s plans for the future.

“As of right now, I don’t know that answer right now,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “No clarity.”

Woody Marks and Nick Chubb were the team’s top running backs with Mixon out of action.

“When you have your best players, you’re going to be a better team,” Ryans said. “Joe, he’s a really great running back for us and not having him, yes, of course, it affected our running game. Joe is one of the top running backs in this league. That affected us.”

Mixon is under contract for the Texans in 2026.