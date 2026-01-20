Falcons interview Drew Terrell for their OC job

The Falcons interviewed Drew Terrell for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Terrell is the Cardinals’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, although the team has fired head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Terrell interviewed for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job on Monday and previously talked to the Commanders before they promoted David Blough.

Terrell, 34, joined the Cardinals’ staff in 2023 after spending 2020-22 with the Commanders under Ron Rivera. He was assistant receivers coach and then receivers coach for Washington.

He also coached under Rivera with the Panthers from 2018-19 as an offensive quality control coach.