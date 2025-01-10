Jets complete interview with Aaron Glenn

The Jets completed an interview with Aaron Glenn for their head coach position, the team announced Thursday night.

Glenn, who is in fourth season as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, began his NFL playing career with the Jets. The team drafted him with the 12th overall pick out of Texas A&M, and he spent eight seasons in New York while earning two Pro Bowls.

Glenn also spent two seasons (2012-13) in the Jets’ front office as pro personnel scout and area scout.

Now in his 11th season coaching in the NFL, Glenn served as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2014-15 before joining Sean Payton as the Saints’ secondary coach from 2016-20. Dan Campbell, who was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints, was hired as head coach of the Lions in 2021, and Glenn followed him to the Motor City.

The Lions have improved their win total in each of the past four seasons as Glenn has played a key role on a staff that has overseen a turnaround from 3-13-1 in 2021 to a 15-2 this season.

Glenn also will interview with the Bears, Raiders Jaguars and Saints. He declined an interview with the Patriots.

The Jets also have completed interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan, former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. They have requested Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.