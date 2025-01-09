Saints complete interview with Mike Kafka for head coach

The Saints have completed another interview in their head coaching search.

The team announced that they met with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday. The Saints interviewed Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Wednesday.

Per league rules for this stage of the process, both interviews were conducted remotely.

Kafka, who also had the assistant head coach title in 2024, has spent the last three years with the Giants. He called offensive plays in 2023, but head coach Brian Daboll reclaimed those responsibilities this season.

Prior to joining the Giants, Kafka spent four years as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. He interviewed for head coaching jobs with a number of teams the last two years and is also set to interview with the Bears this cycle.