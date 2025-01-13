Jets interview Jeff Ulbrich for permanent role as head coach

The Jets have cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach and the list expanded to include an in-house candidate on Monday.

The team announced that they completed an interview with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. Ulbrich replaced the fired Robert Saleh and served in that role for the final 12 games of the season.

Ulbrich went 3-9 in those games and there was little about the way the Jets played for him to suggest that he’ll wind up getting the nod on a permanent basis, but he got his chance to make his case on Monday anyway.

The Jets have now held nine interviews with coaching candidates and more are expected before the team starts moving into a second round of conversations.