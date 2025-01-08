 Skip navigation
Bears interviewed Mike Vrabel

  
Published January 8, 2025 06:15 PM

Mike Vrabel has interviewed with the Bears to be their next head coach.

The Bears announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Vrabel.

Chicago fired Matt Eberflus during the 2024 season and gave the interim job to Thomas Brown, and now they’re conducting a coaching search for a team that desperately needs a coach who can develop Caleb Williams.

Vrabel was head coach of the Titans from 2018 to 2023, leading them to a record of 54-45 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason.