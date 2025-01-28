Saints interviewed Kellen Moore on Monday night

Word on Sunday was that the Saints would be in Philadelphia as soon as Monday to conduct an in-person head coaching interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and that’s exactly what happened.

The Saints announced on Tuesday morning that they completed an interview with Moore on Monday night. It is the second time that Moore has met with the team, but the first time that they have spoken in person.

Moore’s interview came after the Saints had second interviews with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is also expected to interview with the team, but Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady pulled his name from consideration and it’s unclear if Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will opt to meet with them.

If the Saints decide that Moore is their choice, they won’t be able to finalize a deal until after the Super Bowl.