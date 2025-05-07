Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull: Aaron Rodgers’s situation is “more complex” than AI

As the Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers to accept the open-ended invitation to become the team’s starting quarterback for 2025, it has become more and more clear that the Steelers expect it to occur. Eventually.

Less than two weeks after principal owner Art Rooney II provided the clearest indication yet that it will happen (“he does want to come here”), one of the team’s minority owners has offered his take on the situation.

Appearing on CNBC (via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com), Thomas Tull was asked about the Rodgers situation.

“I’m here to talk about AI, and that’s a more complex issue than artificial intelligence,” Tull said.

Tull was apparently joking, but every joke has a kernel of truth. It is complex. It’s nuanced. Rodgers is an enigma. A mystery wrapped in an Ayahuasca leaf.

That’s what makes the situation vague and ambiguous and susceptible to all potential outcomes until a final outcome happens.

When will it happen? At this point, Rodgers should indeed wait until the schedule is released next Wednesday. And we’ve heard that he is. (Of course, he could do it a few days before May 14, given that at some point the schedule locks and can’t be changed to give the Steelers more prime-time and/or short-week games than they’d get with Mason Rudolph as the starter.)

Regardless, the Steelers continue to wait for Rodgers. And those who have been paying attention to Rodgers’s career know the wait won’t end until his signature appears on the bottom of a contract.