nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Steelers owner Art Rooney on Aaron Rodgers: “He does want to come here”

  
Published April 25, 2025 10:46 PM

If you were watching Friday’s PFT Live (first of all, thank you), you heard us say that Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers “will happen.”

The only question at this point is when.

On Friday night, team owner Art Rooney II basically said the same thing, during an appearance on Steelers Nation Radio.

He does want to come here,” Rooney said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, “so I do think we may get word soon.”

One source recently suggested it could happen early next week. But there’s no certainty as to the timing. As another source said last night, “It will happen. Not sure when but it will.”

Rooney also said that, if the Steelers pick a quarterback in the draft, it won’t be someone who will play in 2025. Which means that, until Aaron Rodgers shows up, it will be Mason Rudolph.