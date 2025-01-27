 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Saints to fly to Philly as soon as Monday for in-person interview with Kellen Moore

  
Published January 26, 2025 07:08 PM

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will find out who he’s facing in the Super Bowl in the next few hours, but he may also be making some time to prepare for a head coaching interview.

Moore remains on the list of candidates for the Saints job and he is permitted to have an in-person interview with the team during the Eagles’ bye week. NFL Media reports that the Saints are likely to fly to Philadelphia to conduct that interview as soon as Monday.

The Saints were also interested in a second interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but he’s pulled his name out of consideration for the job. Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is also expected to meet with the team this week and the Saints, who are the only team without a head coach, requested permission to interview with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury declined to interview with any teams while the Commanders were still in the playoffs, so he has not met with the team yet.

No deal could become official between Moore and the Saints until after the Super Bowl, but the Saints’ pursuit of other candidates or lack thereof would send a message about where things stand with Moore.