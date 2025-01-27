Report: Saints to fly to Philly as soon as Monday for in-person interview with Kellen Moore

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will find out who he’s facing in the Super Bowl in the next few hours, but he may also be making some time to prepare for a head coaching interview.

Moore remains on the list of candidates for the Saints job and he is permitted to have an in-person interview with the team during the Eagles’ bye week. NFL Media reports that the Saints are likely to fly to Philadelphia to conduct that interview as soon as Monday.

The Saints were also interested in a second interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but he’s pulled his name out of consideration for the job. Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is also expected to meet with the team this week and the Saints, who are the only team without a head coach, requested permission to interview with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury declined to interview with any teams while the Commanders were still in the playoffs, so he has not met with the team yet.

No deal could become official between Moore and the Saints until after the Super Bowl, but the Saints’ pursuit of other candidates or lack thereof would send a message about where things stand with Moore.