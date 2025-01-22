Raiders finalizing deal to hire John Spytek as General Manager

The Raiders have found their new General Manager.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas is finalizing a deal to hire Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek for the role.

Spytek, 44, has been with the Buccaneers since 2016. He first served as director of player personnel before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2021. He was promoted again to assistant G.M. in 2023.

After playing his college ball at Michigan — where he was a teammate of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady — Spytek spent time with the Lions, Eagles, Browns and Broncos before making his way to Tampa Bay.

Spytek was also in the building with Brady when the quarterback came to Tampa Bay in 2020.

Now that a G.M. is in place, the Raiders can focus all of their attention on their search for a new head coach. While Ben Johnson was their reported frontrunner, he instead accepted the Bears’ job.