Jets will interview Rex Ryan for head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan will get a chance next week to make his case that he deserves his old job back.

Ryan will interview for the Jets’ head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ryan recently said he expected to talk to the Jets once the season ended.

The 62-year-old Ryan coached the Jets from 2009 through 2014 and got them to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons, but his last four seasons were a disappointment and the Jets haven’t been back to the playoffs since. Ryan also coached the Bills in 2015 and 2016, finishing 15-16 there and getting fired with one game left in his second season.

The Jets are in desperate need of a turnaround after the disaster of the last two seasons. They seem to be targeting an experienced coach who has led teams to the playoffs in the past, having also interviewed Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera.