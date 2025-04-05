 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trademark dispute between Lamar Jackson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is quickly resolved

  
Published April 4, 2025 08:15 PM

The sudden and unexpected trademark battle between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has suddenly and unexpectedly ended.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Earnhardt announced on Friday that he has secured the rights to a different No. 8, and that he’ll abandon the effort to secure trademark protection of the stylized No. 8 that drew an objection from Jackson.

It was a subtle surrender by Earnhardt, in the face of a challenge from Jackson that someone regarded as having enough merit to justify taking a different approach.

Jackson’s separate trademark battle with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is still pending.