Trademark dispute between Lamar Jackson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is quickly resolved

The sudden and unexpected trademark battle between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has suddenly and unexpectedly ended.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Earnhardt announced on Friday that he has secured the rights to a different No. 8, and that he’ll abandon the effort to secure trademark protection of the stylized No. 8 that drew an objection from Jackson.

It was a subtle surrender by Earnhardt, in the face of a challenge from Jackson that someone regarded as having enough merit to justify taking a different approach.

Jackson’s separate trademark battle with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is still pending.