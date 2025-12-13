Jim Harbaugh “still processing” Sherrone Moore’s firing at Michigan

Sherrone Moore’s dismissal as the University of Michigan’s head coach and his ensuing arrest were major stories around the football world this week.

Moore’s former boss in Ann Arbor weighed in on the news from Los Angeles on Friday. Jim Harbaugh hired Moore as Michigan’s tight ends coach in 2018 and promoted him to offensive coordinator before the team won the national championship in 2023. Moore filled in for Harbaugh as the interim head coach that year when Harbaugh was suspended as part of the school’s punishment for a sign-stealing scandal.

Harbaugh left for the Chargers after winning the title and Moore succeeded him as the permanent head coach.

“Still processing that like a lot of people, I’m sure,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com.

Michigan said Moore was fired on Wednesday after an internal investigation discovered evidence of an impermissible relationship with a staff member. Moore was detained by police later in the day and he was charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering.