Tyler Guyton ruled out; Jadeveon Clowney, Jake Ferguson are questionable

The Cowboys won’t have left tackle Tyler Guyton for a third consecutive week. He is out with an ankle injury that again kept him out of practice all week.

Nate Thomas has started in Guyton’s place.

The Cowboys list edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and tight end Jake Ferguson (calf) as questionable.

Clowney, who missed last week’s game with his injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Diggs has not played since Week 6 and remains on injured reserve. The Cowboys will make a decision on Saturday about whether to activate Diggs from injured reserve.

Ferguson returned to limited work on Friday after missing Thursday’s session.