Buccaneers fall out of first place, but are still the betting favorites in the NFC South

Thursday night’s loss to the Falcons dropped the Buccaneers out of first place in the NFC South, and for the first time this season the Panthers are in the NFL playoff picture and the Buccaneers are out.

Despite all that, the Bucs remain the betting favorites to win the division.

The current betting odds have the Bucs as the -130 favorites to win the division, and the Panthers as the +110 underdogs. It’s a two-team race, as the Falcons and Saints are both mathematically eliminated.

The NFL schedule makers gave us plenty of intrigue in the NFC South, as the Buccaneers and Panthers play against each other in Week 16 and again in Week 18. If either team sweeps those two games, that team wins the NFC South regardless of what happens in any other game. The NFC South race is still wide open, and likely will remain open into the regular-season finale.