Josh Jacobs officiallly questionable for Packers-Broncos

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was able to get back on the practice field on Friday.

But Jacobs’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos is still uncertain.

Green Bay has listed Jacobs as questionable with the knee injury he has been battling through over the last few weeks.

Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday.

In 12 games this year, Jacobs has rushed for 817 yards with 12 touchdowns. He’s also caught 31 passes for 251 yards.

Also on the report, receiver Savion Williams (foot), linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion), and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) are questionable.

Returning from IR, Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), and running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring) has been ruled out. With Lloyd, Green Bay added his hamstring designation on Friday and he was downgraded from limited on Thursday to a non-participant.