 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs officiallly questionable for Packers-Broncos

  
Published December 12, 2025 05:20 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was able to get back on the practice field on Friday.

But Jacobs’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos is still uncertain.

Green Bay has listed Jacobs as questionable with the knee injury he has been battling through over the last few weeks.

Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday.

In 12 games this year, Jacobs has rushed for 817 yards with 12 touchdowns. He’s also caught 31 passes for 251 yards.

Also on the report, receiver Savion Williams (foot), linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion), and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) are questionable.

Returning from IR, Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), and running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring) has been ruled out. With Lloyd, Green Bay added his hamstring designation on Friday and he was downgraded from limited on Thursday to a non-participant.