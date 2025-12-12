Kenny Pickett will officially start Sunday vs. Eagles

Kenny Pickett will get a shot against his old team.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll announced in his Friday press conference that Pickett will start Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Starter Geno Smith is dealing with right shoulder and back injuries and has not been able to practice all week.

Pickett, 27, spent last season with the Eagles, appearing in five games with one start. He completed 59.5 percent of his passes in 2024 for 291 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Pickett has played three games with Las Vegas this season, completing 10-of-14 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown.

“He’s done everything we could ask of him,” Carroll said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s website. “He had an excellent week. He’s in command of what we’re doing, communications are good and all that. Got a little East Coast in him, so that won’t hurt. We’ll support him in every way that we can to have a good game.”

Additionally, Carroll noted that Smith has a good chance to return for Las Vegas’ Week 16 matchup against the Texans after trying his best this week to get back on the field.