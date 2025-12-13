Deebo Samuel, Chris Rodriguez are questionable for Commanders vs. Giants

The Commanders won’t have quarterback Jayden Daniels, who they ruled out earlier this week. Daniels aggravated his left elbow injury in last week’s shutout loss to the Vikings.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota might not have running back Chris Rodriguez or wide receiver Deebo Samuel for Sunday’s game against the Giants. Both players are questionable.

Rodriguez (groin) missed Wednesday’s practice before limited work on Thursday and Friday. He has led the team in rushing yards (253) and rushing touchdowns (three) over the past five games.

Jeremy McNichols, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chase Edmonds are the options behind Rodriguez.

The Commanders added Samuel to the injury report on Friday with an illness that kept him out of practice.

Besides Daniels, the Commanders ruled out cornerback Jonathan Jones (rib) and defensive end Drake Jackson (groin/knee).