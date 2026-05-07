Josh Downs expects more opportunities, guards against “chasing money”

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will be squaring off against his younger brother at some point during the 2026 season, but that’s not the only thing he has to look forward to this fall.

Downs posted career lows in catches and receiving yards in 2025, but said at a Wednesday press conference that “there’s probably more opportunities there for me” in the current Colts offense. Michael Pittman was traded to the Steelers this offseason, which leaves Downs and Alec Pierce as the top options at wide receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones.

That uptick coincides with the final year of Downs’ rookie contract, which is something he admits has been on his mind even as he guards against making it the kind of thought that impacts his preparation.

“Obviously, you think about it a little bit,” Downs said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to play football, you’ve been playing this sport your whole life. I feel like just going out there, putting in the work, and having fun with it. I was talking to [Jonathan Taylor] about it yesterday. JT was telling me ‘Don’t even think about it, just go out there and play. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ That’s the most important thing, not to think about chasing money. I feel like that’s when you lose yourself.”

Pierce had the best season of his career under similar circumstances and he cashed in with a major payday this offseason. Downs could make it two in a row if all falls into place in a few months.