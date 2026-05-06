Josh Downs looking forward to “head-to-head” matchup with younger brother Caleb this fall

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will be looking for the date of one game in particular when the 2026 schedule is released later this month.

The Colts will be hosting the Cowboys at some point during the regular season and that means that Downs will have a chance to play against his brother. Safety Caleb Downs was the 11th overall pick of this year’s draft and his early intel about the Cowboys’ plans for him suggest the two brothers will be seeing a lot of each other.

“He told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he’s playing nickel,” Josh Downs said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “So, that’s like head-to-head all game. I was like, ‘that’s interesting.’ So then he got drafted, I was like ‘you know we play next year’ and he got all hyped. It’s all fun and games, but you know I gotta let him know he’s the little brother in the situation.”

The Cowboys will be in Rio to play the Ravens in Week 3 and Week 18 is reserved for divisional games, but the matchup of the Downs brothers could take place at any other point in the regular season.