Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Would the NFL ever have the draft in London?
Simms reveals what McVay told him about Simpson
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
Other PFT Content
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Would the NFL ever have the draft in London?
Simms reveals what McVay told him about Simpson
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
Other PFT Content
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Simms reveals what McVay told him about Simpson
May 7, 2026 07:57 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio about his interaction with Sean McVay at an Arsenal match and discusses his experience in London.
Related Videos
04:02
Would the NFL ever have the draft in London?
01:28
Mendoza taking snaps under center at minicamp
01:18
Falcons cautious about Penix Jr.'s injury recovery
03:06
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
02:41
Would players sit one game of an 18-game season?
05:39
Kraft hopes NFL expands to 18 regular season games
11:25
Looking back at how DAL ‘mishandled’ Parsons trade
04:20
Why schedule will be ‘very important’ for Bengals
07:00
Have Bengals added enough around Burrow?
12:28
NFL needs officiating to be ‘main focus’ of refs
11:49
Report: Talks between NFL, NFLRA have progressed
14:06
Diggs found not guilty of assault, strangulation
12:20
Factors at play in Diggs being found not guilty
01:36
Sarratt can ‘take on’ Likely’s role with Ravens
01:34
Etienne Jr.'s fantasy value ‘contingent’ on Kamara
09:53
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
05:36
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
07:37
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’
03:57
Downs headlines Cowboys’ effort to improve defense
06:55
Does Tua have the edge in Falcons’ QB competition?
06:08
Will Chiefs lean on run game more with Walker?
06:16
ATL in an ‘interesting’ position with Penix, Tua
07:19
Why Walker realized he wouldn’t remain with SEA
09:32
Analyzing ‘awkward’ situation between Rodgers, PIT
13:08
Steelers in ‘no man’s land’ with QB situation
13:25
Is Steelers’ patience ‘running thin’ with Rodgers?
07:36
Questions continue to follow Rodgers and Steelers
09:00
Walker knew mid 2025 season he was leaving SEA
03:50
Simms: Mahomes will be ‘on a mission’ in 2026
04:21
OTAs are crucial for Mendoza getting up to speed
Latest Clips
01:51
Golden Tempo will not run at the 151st Preakness
04:07
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
03:44
McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves
02:33
Is volume 3-point shooting playoff viable?
06:32
Cavs have been disappointing to watch in playoffs
02:41
Jones looks to provide ‘a good time’ with NBA
02:00
WNBA MVP candidates for the 2026 season
03:15
HLs: Houston’s Flemings was a BLUR in 2025-26
03:05
Are the Wings a top contender for 2026 WNBA title?
01:15
Embiid ruled out for Game 2 against the Knicks
01:34
LeBron doing it all for Lakers in postseason
01:25
Harris continues to impress for Pistons
01:23
Can Okamoto turn hot streak into consistency?
01:43
Edwards, Gobert leading Wolves early in semis
01:40
Reds to be without closer Pagan
01:39
Report: Correa (ankle) to miss rest of 2026
04:15
Did Brown signal he wants out on live stream?
06:34
Lakers must be ‘perfect’ to have any chance at OKC
04:41
Maple Leafs win No. 1 pick in draft lottery
02:26
‘A lot of pitchers’ will be in mix for AL Cy Young
01:39
Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?
01:53
Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
02:31
Sabathia: Yankees are a ‘cut above’ rest of AL
03:15
Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies
02:58
Tigers can turn it around despite Skubal’s injury
01:42
Phillies reborn in fresh start under Mattingly
57
RG3 races in 400mH semis at 2008 Olympic Trials
03:29
How will 76ers, Spurs adjust in Game 2s?
05:10
Turnovers plague Cavs in Game 1 against Pistons
06:35
Holmgren ‘kept it simple’ leading OKC in Game 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue