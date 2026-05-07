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Syracuse and Wake Forest to meet for ACC football game in Toronto in 2027
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WNBA’s new CBA sets blueprint as emerging women’s leagues chart their own path
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Jannik Sinner adds his voice to French Open prize money protests and awaits Wimbledon response

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Wake Forest Syracuse
Syracuse and Wake Forest to meet for ACC football game in Toronto in 2027
Caitlin Clark
WNBA’s new CBA sets blueprint as emerging women’s leagues chart their own path
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner adds his voice to French Open prize money protests and awaits Wimbledon response

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rookieqbs_260507.jpg
Why hasn’t Mendoza been named the starter for LV?
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Concerns for Love’s fantasy ceiling in Arizona
nbc_ffhh_rookiewrs_260507.jpg
Conception, Bernard are other rookie WRs to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Inside Notre Dame's 2026 schedule on NBC & Peacock

May 7, 2026 11:25 AM
Get excited for the 2026 Notre Dame football season with this hype video for the Fighting Irish's slate on NBC and Peacock.

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