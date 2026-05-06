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Why schedule will be 'very important' for Bengals
May 6, 2026 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the upcoming NFL schedule release and explain why the Cincinnati Bengals' trend of slow starts could be benefitted by a favorable schedule.
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