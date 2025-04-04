Chargers agree to terms with Trey Lance

Trey Lance won’t be heading to Canada just yet.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lance has agreed to a contract with the Chargers for the 2025 season. The deal is reportedly worth up to $6.2 million.

The full terms of the deal are not known, but approaching that number will likely require Lance to see a fair amount of playing time and that has been something that’s eluded him throughout his NFL career.

Lance sat after the 49ers took him with the third pick of the 2021 draft and then broke his ankle two games into the 2022 season. He was traded to the Cowboys in 2023 and did not appear in any games while serving as the third-string quarterback. Lance appeared in four games and made one start after Dak Prescott was injured last year.

The Chargers have Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke back in the top two spots on the quarterback depth chart, so he may be in line for more time as an observer in 2025.