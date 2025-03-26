 Skip navigation
CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders add Trey Lance to their negotiating list

  
Published March 26, 2025 10:16 AM

Quarterback Trey Lance has not landed with an NFL team since his contract with the Cowboys expired earlier this month and possibilities for his next club don’t stop at the border.

Dave Naylor of TSN reports that the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Lance to their negotiating list. The move gives the team exclusive rights to negotiate a contract with Lance in the event he wants to continue his career in Canada.

There’s been no sign that the 2021 49ers first-round pick is eyeing such a move, but Lance’s father Carlton did play for the team in 1993.

Lance spent most of his rookie season on the bench after being selected with the third overall pick, but took over as the 49ers’ starter to start the 2022 season. A broken ankle in Week Two ended his season and Brock Purdy’s emergence later that year led to him being traded to the Cowboys before the 2023 season. He did not play at all that year and he made one start for Dallas in 2024, so regularly playing football anywhere would be a big step up from the last four years for the quarterback.