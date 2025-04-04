Shedeur Sanders after his Pro Day: You’ll be a fool not to pick me

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not work out at the Scouting Combine. He did throw at the school’s Pro Day on Friday.

Eric Galko, director of football operations for the Shrine Bowl, reports that Sanders completed 58 of 63 passes during the workout with three of the incompletions drops by his receivers.

Sanders is not expected to be the top quarterback selected, with University of Miami’s Cam Ward expected to go No. 1 overall. But Sanders believes he should be.

“All I need is an opportunity. Simple,” Sanders told ESPN. “Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then it’s no doubt who to go with. I’ve done it over and over and over. You’ll be a fool not to pick me.”

In three seasons at Jackson State, including a redshirt season he didn’t throw a pass, Sanders passed for 6,976 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Tigers were 23-3. Colorado went 13-11 the past two seasons as Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“Let me ask you a question: What’s the most important trait of a quarterback? Consistency?” Sanders said. “Look at the last four years.”