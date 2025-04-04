Brian Daboll’s presence at Colorado Pro Day conflicts with comments from earlier in the week

Brian Daboll doesn’t go to Pro Days. Unless he does.

The Giants coach showed up for the Colorado Pro Day on Friday, days after both Daboll and Giants G.M. Joe Schoen said Daboll doesn’t do Pro Days.

“He doesn’t go to any pro days,” Schoen said at the annual league meetings in Florida, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daboll was asked on Tuesday whether he’ll be present for the Colorado Pro Day. Said Daboll, per Leonard: “No. Pro day? No.”

With the Giants holding the third pick in the draft, and with Miami quarterback Cam Ward penciled in at No. 1, the Giants are expected to have at least one of the top two Buffaloes prospects on the board at No. 3. The question becomes whether, if the Browns take cornerback/receiver (or receiver/cornerback) Travis Hunter, will the Giants select quarterback Shedeur Sanders?

It’s believed that the Giants wouldn’t take Sanders at No. 3. It’s possible, however, that the Giants could trade down and then hope Sanders remains available at a lower spot.

However it plays out, the Giants have plenty of flexibility at quarterback. Current starter Russell Wilson has only $10.5 million in guaranteed pay. Backup Jameis Winston will make $4 million guaranteed in 2025. Either could be traded, in theory, if Sanders is drafted. Winston could be cut, in theory.

Adding both Wilson and Winston provides flexibility to the Giants at the most important position on the field. Which is a far cry from the desperation they were feeling when, just two weeks ago, the cupboard consisted of freeze-dried cutlets.