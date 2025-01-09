 Skip navigation
Report: Raiders request interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

  
Published January 8, 2025 08:54 PM

The Raiders have requested permission to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

They join the Bears and Jaguars in their interest in Monken.

Monken is in his second season with the Ravens, and quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP last season and could win another this season.

He has 10 seasons of NFL experience, serving as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator (2016-18), the Browns’ offensive coordinator (2019) and now the Ravens’ offensive coordinator. In 2020-22, Monken was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Georgia.

The Raiders also have requested Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.