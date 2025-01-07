Report: Jets request interview with Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi apparently made enough of an impression to merit consideration elsewhere.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports the Jets have requested permission to interview Rizzi for their head coach vacancy.

Rizzi, 54, led the Saints to a 3-5 record after Dennis Allen was fired on Nov. 4 — despite starting quarterback Derek Carr playing just four of those games.

Rizzi joined the Saints as special teams coordinator in 2019. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2022. He was previously the Dolphins special teams coordinator from 2010-2018.

The Jets have cast a wide net in their coaching search, including their own former head coach Rex Ryan, who interviewed on Tuesday.