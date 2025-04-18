Jaxson Dart, Mykel Williams are off the list of expected draft attendees

The NFL announced several changes to the list of prospects set to be in Green Bay for the draft next week.

As reports indicated earlier this week, cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been added to the list of players who are expected to be there. Two other names no longer appear on the revised list, which was shared by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and former Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams were on the initial list, but are no longer expected to be in attendance. That leaves 16 players on track to be there.

Dart’s inclusion on the initial list seemed to support the feeling that he will be selected in the first round — Draftkings lists him at -425 to be picked next Thursday night — and it is unclear why he and Williams have had a change of plans. Cam Ward and Jalen Milroe are now the only quarterbacks scheduled to be present.