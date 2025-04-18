 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxson Dart, Mykel Williams are off the list of expected draft attendees

  
Published April 18, 2025 12:17 PM

The NFL announced several changes to the list of prospects set to be in Green Bay for the draft next week.

As reports indicated earlier this week, cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been added to the list of players who are expected to be there. Two other names no longer appear on the revised list, which was shared by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and former Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams were on the initial list, but are no longer expected to be in attendance. That leaves 16 players on track to be there.

Dart’s inclusion on the initial list seemed to support the feeling that he will be selected in the first round — Draftkings lists him at -425 to be picked next Thursday night — and it is unclear why he and Williams have had a change of plans. Cam Ward and Jalen Milroe are now the only quarterbacks scheduled to be present.