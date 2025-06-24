 Skip navigation
Patrick Queen: I wasn’t the best player I could be last season

  
Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen was named a Pro Bowler after the 2024 season, but that wasn’t enough to leave him satisfied with his play.

Queen joined the Steelers as a free agent after spending four seasons with the Ravens and posted 129 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his first season with Pittsburgh. Queen said recently that “it wasn’t the season I wanted” and that he “should’ve been a little more well-prepared” for any difficulties involved with transitioning to a new system.

“For me, personally, I think I could have expectations and surpass them, and I’d still be upset that I didn’t do more,” Queen said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m always going to be searching and looking for more that I can do, trying to be the best player I can be for my team and for myself. I didn’t do that last year. That’s what really aggravated me this whole offseason.”

Queen said falling short of his expectations has served as fuel for him this offseason and we’ll get a chance to see the results of that motivation when the Steelers hit the field this fall.