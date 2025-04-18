Ashton Jeanty sees a “running back renaissance” going on in the NFL

The 2024 season was a good one for endorsing the value of NFL running backs.

Saquon Barkley made a run at the single-season rushing record while helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl and Derrick Henry had a monster season with the Ravens. Their production drew even more attention because both players switched teams in the offseason and because it came after years when teams shied away from investing in the position.

Barkley has signed a new deal reflecting his impact and Henry is likely to do the same before his second year in Baltimore, which will help establish a trend that Ashton Jeanty thinks is only picking up steam. The top runner in this year’s draft class believes that he’s part of a wave of players that will keep pushing the value of running backs higher.

“I think the value is definitely going back up courtesy of guys in the league doing it, but also guys in college playing at a high level,” Jeanty said, via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com. “I had a really great, historic season, but there was a lot of other great guys who had great seasons as well and did great things in college football. People are it’s like a little running back renaissance, but I believe it’s here. The time is now to get you a great running back to be that X-factor for your offense.”

Jeanty’s production at Boise State has a lot of people predicting big things for him in the NFL. If he makes good on those predictions, the renaissance is unlikely to end anytime soon.