Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

With a coaching search weeks underway, the Jaguars are making a significant change.

Trent Baalke will not continue as Jacksonville’s General Manager, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement released by the team. “Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and play an important role, with others, as we continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach. I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike.”

Baalke, 60, had been with the Jaguars since 2021, garnering a 25-43 record with head coaches Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson along with interim coach Darrell Bevell.

Khan’s initial decision to retain Baalke after firing Pederson was met with deep skepticism around the league that Jacksonville would be able to attract top coaching candidates. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that one of the team’s top candidates, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, withdrew from consideration to stay with Tampa Bay.

Now the Jaguars will have to fine another G.M. along with a new coach starting in mid-January.