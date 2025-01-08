Buccaneers assistant General Managers Mike Greenberg, John Spytek drawing G.M. interest elsewhere

The Buccaneers have a pair of assistant General Managers and both of them are drawing interest from teams looking for a General Manager.

Multiple reports say that the Jets have requested an interview with Mike Greenberg and that the Titans have done the same with John Spytek.

Greenberg should not be confused with ESPN personality and ardent Jets fan Mike Greenberg, but he does have history with the organization. He worked as an intern for the Jets when Mike Tannenbaum was the team’s G.M., which may help a bid for the job since Tannenbaum is working with the Jets during the search process. He has spent the last 15 years in Tampa.

Spytek has been with the Bucs for nine years. He worked for the Broncos, Browns, Eagles, and Lions before moving to Tampa.