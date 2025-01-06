Jaguars fire Doug Pederson

The Doug Pederson era is over in Jacksonville.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced Pederson’s firing in a statement on Monday morning. Khan said that he will work with General Manager Trent Baalke in the search for a new head coach and that “I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago.”

That environment was in place during Pederson’s first season when they went 9-8 to win the AFC South and came back to beat the Chargers in a home playoff game. The good run continued through an 8-3 start to the 2023 season, but the Jags went 1-5 down the stretch and then went 4-13 this season to seal Pederson’s fate in Jacksonville.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed seven games due to injuries this season and his play was disappointing when he was healthy enough to be in the lineup. He’s under contract through 2030, so putting him back on an upward trajectory will likely be a top priority for whoever succeeds Pederson atop the Jaguars coaching staff.