 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars fire Doug Pederson

  
Published January 6, 2025 08:30 AM

The Doug Pederson era is over in Jacksonville.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced Pederson’s firing in a statement on Monday morning. Khan said that he will work with General Manager Trent Baalke in the search for a new head coach and that “I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago.”

That environment was in place during Pederson’s first season when they went 9-8 to win the AFC South and came back to beat the Chargers in a home playoff game. The good run continued through an 8-3 start to the 2023 season, but the Jags went 1-5 down the stretch and then went 4-13 this season to seal Pederson’s fate in Jacksonville.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed seven games due to injuries this season and his play was disappointing when he was healthy enough to be in the lineup. He’s under contract through 2030, so putting him back on an upward trajectory will likely be a top priority for whoever succeeds Pederson atop the Jaguars coaching staff.