Jaguars complete interview with Joe Brady

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed another head coaching interview on Saturday.

The Jaguars announced the conclusion of their remote interview with Brady on Saturday afternoon. The Bears and Saints both met with Brady on Friday.

Brady took over as the offensive coordinator during the 2023 season when the Bills dismissed Ken Dorsey and he has overseen one of the league’s most productive units during his time in the job. Quarterback Josh Allen is a leading MVP candidate because of what he did in Brady’s offense this season and that’s helped push Brady into the mix for a step up the ladder.

Allen won’t be there if Brady does land a job, but the Jaguars and Bears are both committed to quarterbacks that could use a boost after the 2024 season.