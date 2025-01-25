Cowboys announce Brian Schottenheimer as the 10th head coach in team history

Tom Landry, the first head coach in Cowboys’ history, served in that role for 29 years. Jerry Jones just hired his 10th head coach since buying the team in 1989 and firing Landry.

The Cowboys made the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer official Friday night.

They will introduce him at a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

Schottenheimer, 51, was an assistant on Mike McCarthy’s staff the past three seasons, including as offensive coordinator the past two. McCarthy, though, called the plays for the Cowboys the past two seasons.

Schottenheimer interviewed for the job over two days this week and convinced the team to give him his first head coaching job. Schottenheimer had no other interest elsewhere.

The Cowboys also interviewed Seattle assistant Leslie Frazier and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and they had a virtual interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who Schottenheimer replaced as offensive coordinator before the 2023 season.

Schottenheimer has some catching up to do as four Cowboys assistant coaches already have found new jobs. Former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is the front-runner for the defensive coordinator job, though the Cowboys have to comply with the Rooney Rule before hiring him.