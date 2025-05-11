Titans rookie praise Cam Ward’s leadership, arm

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft hasn’t gotten the attention he deserves, mainly because there was little mystery — for weeks — that he’d be the first player selected.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward generated some buzz during his first on-field work, at the Titans’ rookie minicamp.

“He’s just a great leader,” rookie tight end Gunnar Helm said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “Super easy to talk to, super easy to connect with, super easy to communicate with on the field.”

Rookie receiver Chimere Dike agreed.

“Cam’s been great working with us receivers,” Dike said, per Davenport. “He’s a really good leader and has that presence on the field and throws the ball really well.”

Rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor had a separate observation about Ward’s arm — and about the adjustment it will require.

“He gets the ball out really fast,” Ayomanor said, “which is great and something I have to get used to.”

If Ward lives up to his draft position, plenty of people will have to get used to seeing what he can do. The Titans haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Steve McNair. If Ward can earn that title, the Titans could become a force in the AFC South, and a factor in upcoming postseasons.