 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans rookie praise Cam Ward’s leadership, arm

  
Published May 10, 2025 11:27 PM

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft hasn’t gotten the attention he deserves, mainly because there was little mystery — for weeks — that he’d be the first player selected.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward generated some buzz during his first on-field work, at the Titans’ rookie minicamp.

He’s just a great leader,” rookie tight end Gunnar Helm said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “Super easy to talk to, super easy to connect with, super easy to communicate with on the field.”

Rookie receiver Chimere Dike agreed.

“Cam’s been great working with us receivers,” Dike said, per Davenport. “He’s a really good leader and has that presence on the field and throws the ball really well.”

Rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor had a separate observation about Ward’s arm — and about the adjustment it will require.

“He gets the ball out really fast,” Ayomanor said, “which is great and something I have to get used to.”

If Ward lives up to his draft position, plenty of people will have to get used to seeing what he can do. The Titans haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Steve McNair. If Ward can earn that title, the Titans could become a force in the AFC South, and a factor in upcoming postseasons.