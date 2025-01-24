 Skip navigation
Saints complete in-person interview with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

  
Published January 24, 2025 05:40 PM

The Saints have completed an in-person interview with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Weaver previously had a virtual interview.

The snow storm that hit New Orleans earlier this week pushed back the team’s interview schedule for this week. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have his interview on Saturday, and Mike McCarthy is expected to meet with the Saints next week as are Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Saints are one of only two teams without a head coach, joining the Cowboys.

Weaver just completed his first season in Miami. He previously served as the defensive line coach and assistant head coach with the Ravens.