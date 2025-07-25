Aaron Rodgers on his INT: “I’m gonna throw some picks, but I’m gonna throw some touchdowns, too”

In the first throw of his first team period at his first Steelers training-camp practice, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception. At his first training-camp press conference at St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe, Rodgers brushed it off.

“I’m gonna throw some picks,” he told reporters, “but I’m gonna throw some touchdowns, too.”

He laughed when first asked about the miscue.

“It’s good to get that out the way,” Rodgers said. “It’s good to get it out the way. I mean, anybody that’s watched me practice over the years, you know, you like to try certain throws at certain times. Anybody that’s watched me in the games knows I’ve been pretty stellar at taking care of the football over the years. So there’s gonna be picks, for sure. I’m gonna try to fit certain things in. You know, you gotta deal with some sweat on the ball from time to time. So it’s gonna be a good challenge for me throwing in this heat every single day, I look forward to it.”

Rodgers has said in the past that practice is the time to take chances. He doesn’t take as many chances in games. As demonstrated by his all-time best 1.4-percent interception percentage.