Aaron Rodgers’s first pass of first team period was picked off

  
Published July 24, 2025 04:48 PM

Ten years ago (yes, it’s been ten years), breathless reports tracked then-Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota, who went umpteen practices in a row without throwing an interception. At that time, then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, essentially, that practice is the time to throw interceptions.

In his first pass of his first team period of his first training camp with the Steelers, Rodgers threw an interception.

Here’s the video, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. Linebacker Patrick Queen made the interception.

But, again, that’s what practice is for. When the games count, Rodgers doesn’t throw many interceptions. Only 1.4-percent of his regular-season passes have been picked off, an all-time record.

Whether he needs to be willing to cut it loose and risk throwing more interceptions in 2025 is a different issue.