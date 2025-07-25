D.C. Council sets Commanders stadium vote for August 1

D.C. Council is done dragging its feet.

Next week, they’ll vote on the proposed Commanders facility, to be built at the site of RFK Stadium.

Via the Washington Post, the vote is set for Friday, August 1. D.C. Council previously set public hearings on the project for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before this week, there were no indications that a vote would happen so quickly. Negotiations between the team and D.C. Council chairperson Phil Mendelson resulted in a revision of the deal and, in turn, a faster-tracking of the process.

Per the Post, changes include D.C. receiving tax revenue from parking, food/beverage, and merchandise. Also, the team will move senior leadership and sales offices to D.C.

Having a vote doesn’t mean the vote will prevail, obviously. That said, the entire vibe has become that, when the vote happens, the “ayes” will have it — and the Commanders will soon have their new stadium.