 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears request interviews with Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver

  
Published January 6, 2025 09:28 AM

The Bears have started to compile their list of head coaching candidates.

According to multiple reports, they have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Johnson has been mentioned as a likely candidate in Chicago since they fired Matt Eberflus. The presence of quarterback Caleb Williams has been central to those discussions, but Johnson has declined opportunities to move on in the past so it’s no sure thing that he’ll make a move this offseason.

Glenn is also expected to receive interview requests from the Jets and Saints. Weaver just finished his first season in Miami and he spent the previous three seasons on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore.