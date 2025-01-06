Bears request interviews with Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver

The Bears have started to compile their list of head coaching candidates.

According to multiple reports, they have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Johnson has been mentioned as a likely candidate in Chicago since they fired Matt Eberflus. The presence of quarterback Caleb Williams has been central to those discussions, but Johnson has declined opportunities to move on in the past so it’s no sure thing that he’ll make a move this offseason.

Glenn is also expected to receive interview requests from the Jets and Saints. Weaver just finished his first season in Miami and he spent the previous three seasons on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore.