Ben Johnson will be in demand, but he might not want to leave Detroit

There are two no-brainer candidates in the coming coaching carousel. And both Lions coordinator Ben Johnson and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will have opportunities.

If they choose to take them.

As to Johnson, most assume he’ll leave Detroit. There’s a chance it won’t happen.

Some who know Johnson aren’t convinced he’s ready to go, this year or ever. He loves being an offensive mad scientist while head coach Dan Campbell handles the far more stressful and unpredictable issues of running an entire team.

Everyone on the outside knows that, when it comes to coordinators making the leap to head coach, there’s no guarantee it will work. Johnson seems to have the self-awareness to realize it’s far better to be the offensive coordinator of a juggernaut than the head coach of a struggling team.

For most coordinators whose names bubble onto the “A” list, there’s a justifiable fear that the window can close as quickly as it opened. For Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds in football, the window will likely stay open for at least a few cycles.

He can wait, if he wants. For the best situation. From ownership to supporting cast to money to the power to shape the team as he sees fit. (For example, Jacksonville has a chance to get him, if they want him. But he might not want the current G.M. to be setting the table with players.)

Most head coaching jobs become vacant for a reason. And it’s usually not a good one. Plenty of coordinators who failed in their first (and perhaps only) chance at becoming a head coach regret jumping when they did. Johnson has seemingly learned from the mistakes made by others.

He passed on an opportunity last year, spurning interest from the Commanders and Seahawks to stick around with the Lions. While it was reported (without full context) that his asking price scared some teams away, his asking price was never reported.

Maybe he’s worth whatever he wants. Maybe, this year, he’s worth even more than what he wanted last year.

One key factor could be whether they finish the job this year in Detroit. If they fall short once again, will Johnson be even more inclined to stick around?

For now, the bottom line is this. Do not assume that Ben Johnson will leave the Lions. He very well might, but it’s not the sure thing that many seem to think it is.